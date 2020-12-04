Advertisement

Deputies: Walcott man possessed child pornography

Timothy Justin Reimers, 35, of Walcott, faces six counts of purchasing or possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, an aggravated misdemeanor each punishable by up to two years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Walcott man was arrested Thursday after deputies say he had multiple images of child pornography on his phone.

Timothy Justin Reimers, 35, faces six counts of purchasing or possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, an aggravated misdemeanor each punishable by up to two years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Friday morning.

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant in November 2018 and opened a case against Reimers after receiving a cybertip from the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to arrest affidavits filed by the sheriff’s office, multiple images of girls between the ages of 13-15 posing nude or engaged in sex acts were on Reimer’s Google Pixel 2 cell phone.

Sheriff Tim Lane said the sheriff’s office does not have a computer forensic expert, and deputies sent the phone to another agency to examine.

Associate Judge Christine Dalton issued an arrest warrant for Reimers on Tuesday, court records show.

