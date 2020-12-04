Advertisement

East Moline firefighters respond to house fire Thursday night

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline firefighters responded to a house fire in the 4100 block of 6th Avenue around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Crews on scene told TV6 smoke was coming out of the front door and side window.

‘The fire was contained to one bedroom and firefighters say the family got out safely.

No injuries were reported. American Red Cross is now helping the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

