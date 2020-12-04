Advertisement

Figge’s Art Off The Wall

Auction runs through December 13
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Do you have an art lover on your Christmas gift list? Here’s a perfect place to get jewelry, sculpture, a painting or other piece from The Figge Art Museum in Davenport. It’s the “Art Off The Wall” auction fundraiser for the museum. Tessa Pozzi from the Figge is the PSL guest to highlight what you need to know to bid on some unique art pieces.

The auction starts December 7th for members only. The event opens to the public on December 11th. Once it goes public, interested folks can access the choices at the museum website. www.figgeartmuseum.org The “Art Off The Wall” auction only runs through December 13th...so act fast!

All types of art mediums are available in the auction---perfect for the collector or just the average person looking for a gift or a pretty item to proudly display in their home.

Figge Art Museum / 225 W. 2nd St. / Davenport, IA / 563-326-7804 / FACEBOOK

