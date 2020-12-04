Advertisement

First COVID-19 vaccine shipment to arrive by mid-December, Pritzker says

Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine(WRDW)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the state is still expected to receive 109,000 dosages of the vaccine in the state’s first shipment this month.

In the latest press briefing from Chicago on Thursday, Pritzker says Illinois is expected to receive that first shipment between December 13 and December 19. IDPH officials say while it’s good to have a timeline of the arrival, they still need more information to get to them from the federal government.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike did say that the first group of people to receive the vaccine will be hospital-related workers and long-term care residents. Gov. Pritzker says the initial dosages the state receives still will not be enough to cover all state hospital staff and long-term care facility staff. In addition to this group of people, IDPH says they are still working to make sure that people in congregate facilities get vaccinated.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC's Joey Donia addresses the decision to not air the NFL game on Wednesday.
TV6 addresses not airing Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game
The parking lot of Riverside Liquor was blocked off Tuesday evening due a heavy police presence...
Coroner identifies Rock Island man fatally shot at Riverside Liquor Tuesday
Justin Chambers
Davenport family speaks about missing Justin Chambers last seen in Jones County
Recently announced, Hy-Vee’s new membership will offer customers added savings and exclusive...
Hy-Vee announces new plus premium membership
Iowa coronavirus
Gov. Reynolds announces Iowa will receive first COVID-19 vaccines in mid-December

Latest News

Health officials in Whiteside County announced seven additional deaths due to COVID-19.
Whiteside County announces 7 deaths due to COVID-19
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new plans amid an unprecedented surge of new...
California governor: Most of state nears stay-home order
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
States plan for vaccines as daily US virus deaths top 3,100
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, a customer walks past a sign indicating that a...
Vaccine rollout could ease crisis, but who gets it first?