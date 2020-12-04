Hy-Vee to hire pharmacy techs; preparing for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

(KWQC) - Hy-Vee is looking to hire 1,000 pharmacy technicians as the company expands its COVID-19 testing and prepares for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

In a release on Friday, the company announced they’re looking to hire the pharmacy technicians across its eight-state region. The company is increasing the pharmacy workforce as it continues to expand its COVID-19 testing services and prepares for the vaccine.

The company said they will be hiring both full-time and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians across its more than 270 pharmacies to provide additional support to care for patients.

“On Nov. 12, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) named Hy-Vee one of its nationalCOVID-19 vaccine providers once the vaccine becomes available. Hy-Vee pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are trained to administer vaccines and will be integral in helping provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine for patients across Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Currently, Hy-Vee is seeing high demand for its free COVID-19 drive-thru testing, which it offers in coordination with its partner eTrueNorth. Hy-Vee continues to expand COVID-19 testing, bringing its total number of testing locations to more than 180. The full list of locations can be found here.

The newest testing locations include:

Ames, Iowa Lincoln Center Hy-Vee, 640 Lincoln Way

Bloomfield, Iowa Bloomfield Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy, 301 W. Jefferson St.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa Blairs Ferry Road Hy-Vee Drugstore, 2001 Blairs Ferry Road NE

Cedar Rapids, Iowa Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee Drugstore, 4825 Johnson Ave. NW

Cedar Rapids, Iowa Oakland Road Hy-Vee, 3235 Oakland Road NE

Fairfield, Iowa Fairfield Hy-Vee, 1300 W. Burlington Ave.

Iowa City, Iowa North Dodge Hy-Vee, 1125 N. Dodge St.

Marshalltown, Iowa Marshalltown Hy-Vee, 802 S. Center St.

Mason City, Iowa Hy-Vee East, 551 S. Illinois Ave.

Ottumwa, Iowa South Hy-Vee, 1025 N. Quincy Ave.

Waterloo, Iowa Ansborough Avenue Hy-Vee, 2834 Ansborough Ave.

Waukee, Iowa Waukee Hy-Vee, 1005 E. Hickman Road

West Des Moines, Iowa Valley West Hy-Vee, 1700 Valley West Drive

St. Charles, Minnesota St. Charles Hy-Vee HealthMarket Rx, 401 W. Fourth St.

Stewartville, Minnesota Stewartville Hy-Vee HealthMarket Rx, 220 Center Town Plaza N.

Maryville, Missouri Maryville Hy-Vee, 1217 S. Main St.



“Right now, there is a critical need for trained pharmacy technicians who can help support our pharmacies and patients as we prepare for the next step in battling this virus,” said Aaron Wiese, Hy-Vee’s executive vice president of business innovation and chief health officer. “For technicians, this is a great opportunity for them to practice at the top of their license and work for a company that offers amazing benefits, competitive wages, flexible scheduling and job advancement opportunities.”

In its goal to be the “Best Place to Work in America,” Hy-Vee’s employee benefits include a generous bonus system, life insurance, medical and dental care, prescription drug coverage and short-term disability, as well as a 401(k) match. All Hy-Vee employees who participate in the 401(k) program have a chance to become employee owners in Hy-Vee through the employee ownership stock fund. Additionally, all employees – both part-time and full-time – receive a 10 percent discount on groceries every day and additional discount opportunities throughout the year, plus the chance for additional holiday pay and bonuses. Hy-Vee also offers a tuition assistance program that is available for employees and their immediate family members.

In addition to helping with current COVID-19 testing, Hy-Vee pharmacy technicians also serve pharmacies by processing prescriptions, dispensing medications, assisting patients and performing other duties. Interested applicants can visit www.hy-vee.com/careers to view available technician positions in their area.”

