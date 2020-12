Illinois officials report 10,526 new, probable COVID-19 cases and 148 deaths

(KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 10,526 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID19 and 148 additional deaths.

That brings the statewide total to 770,088 cases and 12,974 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 5,453 people were reported to be in the hospital with the coronavirus. Of those, 1,153 patients were in the intensive care unit, and 703 patients were on ventilators, IDPH said.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Nov. 27 to Thursday is 10.3%, IDPH said. The preliminary seven -ay statewide test positivity from Nov. 27 to Thursday is 12.1%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 112,634 specimens for a total of more than 10.9 million, IDPH said.

The new deaths include:

Adams County: 1 male 90s

Boone County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

Champaign County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Christian County: 1 male 90s

Coles County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 2 females 40s, 3 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 5 females 90s

Crawford County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Douglas County: 1 female 70s

DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

Edwards County: 1 female 90s

Effingham County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Fayette County: 1 male 70s

Ford County: 1 male 80s

Franklin County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

Fulton County: 1 male 80s

Greene County: 2 females 80s

Grundy County: 1 male 70s

Iroquois County: 1 female 70s

Johnson County: 1 female 60s

Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Kankakee County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Kendall County: 1 male 70s

Knox County: 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 4 males 80s

LaSalle County: 2 males 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

Logan County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

Macon County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Macoupin County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

Madison County: 1 female 70s

Mason County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Massac County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Ogle County: 1 female 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

Perry County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Randolph County: 2 females 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Sangamon County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 100+

Shelby County: 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Vermilion County: 1 female 90s

Warren County: 1 male 80s

Washington County: 1 male 70s

Wayne County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

Whiteside County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 male 40s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s

Winnebago County: 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

