Immune-Boosting Chicken Soup

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

With COVID spiking in our community on top of the usual flu season, we need to do all the recommended things to prevent spread. Additionally, there are food choices that can help boost our immune systems to prevent or fight off infections. Dr. Linda Jager, Functional Medicine Physician of Iowa Cancer Specialists in Davenport, and nutritionist, Dr. Teresa Pangan are PSL guests to would like to share how foods can either be an enemy or ally to our immune system.

In this segment, the emphasis is on the healthful, soothing, immune-boosting benefits of chicken soup. Today’s feature is no run-of-the-mill soup!! It’s been tweaked to be filled with flavor and nutrients to speed recovery from any ailment (or help stave off infection). Watch the video to learn more and understand what’s behind the ingredients and how it is so-o-o different from canned or processed chicken soups.

Immune Boosting Homemade Chicken Soup

Ingredients:

2 garlic cloves, minced (do first and let rest while prepping other ingredients)

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 small onion, diced (yellow or white)

2 carrots, peeled and chopped into bite-size

2 celery ribs, sliced into small bite-size

1 pound mushrooms, pre-sliced preferably to save time

One1-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and sliced into slivers* (or ½ teaspoon ginger powder)

2 bok choy large stalks, chopped (save the green leaves and toss in later in recipe)

1-1/2 teaspoon curry powder

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper*

1 teaspoon salt

6 cups chicken stock (look for no added sodium, NAS)

1 pound cooked chicken, shredded or chopped into small pieces (best to use fresh chicken and cook ahead of time, frozen cooked chicken has lots of added sodium)

Optional scallions chopped and fresh cilantro

Instructions 1) First mince the garlic and let sit so the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds can fully develop. Ten minutes rest is ideal. 2) Heat the olive oil in a large pot at medium high heat. Add the onion, carrots, celery, bok choy, mushrooms and ginger and cook for 6-7 minutes or until the onion is soft and translucent, stirring occasionally. 3) Toss in the garlic, and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes, stirring occasionally. 4) Add the curry powder, pepper, salt, chicken stock, and chicken and stir to combine. 5) Continue to cook until the soup reaches a simmer. 6) Add in bok choy green leaves you set aside and reduce heat to medium-low, cover with a lid, and let the simmer for about 15-20 minutes. 7) Garnish with optional scallions and cilantro. 8) Serve with optional cauliflower rice in each bowl.

* can double the ginger and red pepper for a hotter soup. Adjust according to your preference. Optional Upgrades • switch out half the bok choy with 1 cup destemmed and chopped kale packed down (can substitute kale for all the bok choy) – the two vegetables together are powerful and bring diversity to the soup • halve the chicken and add in 1 can drained and rinsed chickpeas (high in zinc) • serve in bowls with ½ cup frozen cauliflower rice in bottom of the bowl (adds in rice like texture) • okay if omit one or two vegetable to make preparation go quicker (any combination of the vegetables and spices will taste delicious and help boost your immune system

Iowa Cancer Specialists / 1750 E. 53rd Street / Davenport, IA 52807 / Phone: 563-345-4325

Dr. Teresa Pagan website contact page / Phone: 469-667-0000

