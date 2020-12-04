Iowa officials report 2,901 new COVID-19 cases, 84 deaths

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 2,901 new COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 239,693 cases, with a positivity rate of 16.6%, and 2,603 deaths. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that more than 1.2 million Iowans have been tested and 152,331 have recovered.

One thousand people were hospitalized - 123 admitted in the last 24 hours - and 209 were in the intensive care unit as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Visit TV6′s Tracking the Curve page to see a breakdown of new local cases.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday said state website now includes data for total tests in addition to individuals tested in an effort to provide the public with “more comprehensive testing data that more clearly illustrates recent virus activity and testing volume.”

The information for tests and individuals is displayed in total and by day, by test type and by county. The website also now features the current 14-day and 7-day averages for positivity rate and individuals positive per population of 100,000 at statewide and county levels.

“These trends are more comprehensive indicators of recent virus activity than daily cases and positivity rates alone,” IDPH said in a media release.

