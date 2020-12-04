Advertisement

Joe Taylor, former Quad Cities tourism leader, dies at 65

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Former Quad Cities tourism leader Joe Taylor has died.

Taylor, 65, of Hampton, died Thursday in a Cedar Rapids hospital, according to an obituary posted to Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory’s website.

He is the former president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, formerly known as the Quad Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and team, we are incredibly saddened by the news of Joe Taylor’s passing,” Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said in a media release.

“A leader and accomplished veteran of our industry, Joe’s love, passion, and contributions to the Quad Cities regional destination are appreciated and valued. His legacy is far-reaching, and we are grateful for all he accomplished throughout his storied career to make the community that he cared for a better place to live and visit. Joe will be dearly missed, and our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Kathy and their family.”

According to Visit Quad Cities, Taylor worked for the region’s official destination marketing and management organization for almost 30 years. He served as executive director of the Davenport Area Convention & Visitors Bureau in 1989.

On July 1, 1990, the three local tourism organizations officially merged to become the Quad Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, now Visit Quad Cities. Taylor was the first director of marketing and communications of the new combined organization. He was appointed the President and CEO in 1998.

“Joe Taylor was known for his regional vision and led Visit Quad Cities and our community towards that vision during the 25+ years he served as President and CEO,” Mo Hyder, General Manager of Rhythm City Casino and Chairman of the Visit Quad Cities Board of Director, said in the release. “He was a champion for all things Quad Cities and his passion for tourism, supporting our industry, economic growth, and quality of life played a big role in how far we have come as a destination. He will be greatly missed by the many people he worked with—within and outside the Quad Cities region.”

