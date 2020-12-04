QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Lake effect snow occurs during the cooler months in the Midwest with the help of Lake Michigan. Most of the lake-effect snow usually hugs the lake near Chicago as well as northwestern Indiana.

First, there needs to be relatively warm, open waters. (KWQC)

Lake Effect snow will occur when cold air moves across open waters. The open waters will be relatively warm and unfrozen.

Cold air will move over the warmer, open waters. (KWQC)

While the cold air moves over this area, warm air rises and cools. The cooler air then condenses into clouds, and this brings narrow bands of heavy snow downwind. These clouds are able to produce 2-3″of snow per hour or more.

To form lake-effect snow, the warm air rises to cool and condense into clouds. (KWQC)

You can see on satellite from December 2, 2020 where the lake-effect snow fell in northwest Indiana below!

Satellite images detail where lake-effect snow fell on December 2, 2020. (KWQC)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.