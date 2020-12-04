Advertisement

Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Clinton

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Carlton Douglas Jr., 32, in the...
(KWQC/Clinton Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is wanted in connection with a shooting that left a 26-year-old man dead Thursday night.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Carlton Douglas Jr., 32, the Clinton Police Department said in a media release.

Police responded at 6:15 p.m. Thursday to the Hop-N-Shop, 716 S. 4th St., for a report of gunfire. Officers located a man, identified as Cedrick D. Hood, who had been shot, police said in the release.

He was taken to Mercy Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead

No other information was released Friday.

Police ask anyone with information on this investigation or the whereabouts of Douglas to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1455.

