Moline Police seeking assistance finding missing woman

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) -

Police in Moline are requesting the community’s help in locating the whereabouts of a missing person.

According to police, Kimberly Planthaber, 55, was reported missing on Wednesday, December 2. Moline PD says it may be possible that she is suffering from mental confusion and is without several of her medications.

Her last known location was near 37th St. and 10th Ave. in Moline and she was seen wearing a brown sweatshirt.

Police say if you have any information on her whereabouts you are advised to contact 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.