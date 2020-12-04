Advertisement

Multiple drivers injured in crash in Jo Daviess County

Two drivers were transported to the hospital after an accident on Highway 20.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOCKTON, Illinois (KWQC) -

Two motorists traveling outside of Stockton, IL had to be transported to a local hospital after an accident on Highway 20 on Thursday.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, a 30-year-old man was slowing down to make a right-hand turn into a construction site about 1/2 mile from South Willow Rd. when an SUV driven by a 61-year-old woman failed to slow down in time and collided with his truck. The woman’s SUV then rolled after impact.

Neither driver had passengers in their vehicles and both were transported to a local hospital.

The 61-year-old was charged with Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash. The 30-year-old man was charged with Driving on a Suspended License.

