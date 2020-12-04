Mural unveiled Friday at Hilltop Campus Village

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Hilltop Campus Village added another “vivid splash of color” with a new mural that was unveiled on Friday.

The mural is on the north wall of 1615 Harrison.

Natalie Smith, of Bettendorf, was the other winner in the Hilltop Business Association’s Wall Mural contest.

“Ms. Smith’s work conforms to the requirement put forward for the contest,” officials said in a release. “Which was that it be a “botanical” theme, something that would be indicative of growth and rejuvenation.”

Kelly Wallace, of the Hilltop Business Association said this unveiling is a great work and it’s in a wonderful location.

“It is on the east side of the street, highly visible to the traffic coming from the north,” Wallace said. “Visibility was one of the major criteria when our board set about looking for sites.”

Hilltop Campus Village Director Scott Tunnicliff said the picture has an “extraordinary effect.”

“Natalie has done a wonderful job,” Tunnicliff said. “Her work sends a powerful signal that this corridor is in the process of revitalization. It augments the work done by Derek Colvin and other artists.”

“To judge from recent activity, the message is being received loud and clear,” Wallace said. “We have had six businesses open in the Hilltop area recently.”

Nick Smith, owner of the Mighty Quinn L.L.C. has given his new business home a coat of fresh paint, on both the north and the west side.

“It is a kind of purple and grey mix, really eye-catching, and freshens up the corner,” Smith said. “I lived in the Hilltop area as a kid, and am only too glad to help give back to it in this way. I hope others can do the same thing.”

