Advertisement

Mural unveiled Friday at Hilltop Campus Village

The Hilltop Campus Village added another “vivid splash of color” with a new mural that was...
The Hilltop Campus Village added another “vivid splash of color” with a new mural that was unveiled on Friday.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Hilltop Campus Village added another “vivid splash of color” with a new mural that was unveiled on Friday.

The mural is on the north wall of 1615 Harrison.

Natalie Smith, of Bettendorf, was the other winner in the Hilltop Business Association’s Wall Mural contest.

“Ms. Smith’s work conforms to the requirement put forward for the contest,” officials said in a release. “Which was that it be a “botanical” theme, something that would be indicative of growth and rejuvenation.”

Kelly Wallace, of the Hilltop Business Association said this unveiling is a great work and it’s in a wonderful location.

“It is on the east side of the street, highly visible to the traffic coming from the north,” Wallace said. “Visibility was one of the major criteria when our board set about looking for sites.”

Hilltop Campus Village Director Scott Tunnicliff said the picture has an “extraordinary effect.”

“Natalie has done a wonderful job,” Tunnicliff said. “Her work sends a powerful signal that this corridor is in the process of revitalization. It augments the work done by Derek Colvin and other artists.”

“To judge from recent activity, the message is being received loud and clear,” Wallace said. “We have had six businesses open in the Hilltop area recently.”

Nick Smith, owner of the Mighty Quinn L.L.C. has given his new business home a coat of fresh paint, on both the north and the west side.

“It is a kind of purple and grey mix, really eye-catching, and freshens up the corner,” Smith said. “I lived in the Hilltop area as a kid, and am only too glad to help give back to it in this way. I hope others can do the same thing.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Planthaber, 55, was reported missing on Dec. 2, 2020
Moline Police seeking assistance finding missing woman
Seven vehicles were stolen from Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat of Davenport according the police...
Police: Multiple vehicles stolen from Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat in Davenport
Iowa coronavirus
Gov. Reynolds announces Iowa will receive first COVID-19 vaccines in mid-December
Officials say 56-year-old Tod Musgrove, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 2 in the 400 block of...
Man arrested on predatory sexual assault, child porn charges in Dixon, Ill.
UnityPoint Health - Trinity on Thursday announced they would be elevating visitor limitations...
UnityPoint Health - Trinity to elevate visitor restrictions

Latest News

Daily update of of state and local coronavirus cases and deaths.
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Health officials in Rock Island County announced six additional deaths due to COVID-19 on...
Rock Island County announces new COVID cases, death toll nears 200
Former Quad Cities tourism leader Joe Taylor has died. Taylor, 65, of Hampton, died Thursday in...
Joe Taylor, former Quad Cities tourism leader, dies at 65
Tunnel to Towers has paid the mortgages in full on the homes of five first responders who lost...
Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage for fallen officers, state troopers
Joe Taylor, 65, of Hampton, died Thursday in a Cedar Rapids hospital, according to an obituary...
Joe Taylor, former Quad Cities tourism leader, dies at 65