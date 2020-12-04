Nine men indicted on child sex crime charges following FBI investigation in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Nine men arrested in Rock Island in November have been indicted on charges of attempted enticement of a child to engage in sexual activity, federal authorities said Thursday.

Several of the defendants have also been charged with related crimes, including travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity and soliciting images of child pornography, U.S. Attorney John Milhiser and FBI Springfield Special Agent in Charge Sean M. Cox said in Thursday a media release.

The men were previously charged by criminal complaint.

According to affidavits filed in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, the men used mobile dating and social media applications to contact and engage with individuals they believed to be children as young as 11 with the intent of meeting to engage in sexual activity.

The defendants are:

Charles Walter Christopher, 42, of West Liberty, a convicted sex offender currently on supervised release in a similar federal case, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity.

Michael Robert McKinney, 23, of Silvis, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor.

Joseph Allen Wilcher, 39, of Cedar Rapids, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity.

Nicholas Bryan Swank, 31, of Muscatine, a convicted sex offender, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity, and soliciting child pornography.

Jeffrey Alan Bosaw, 52, of Bloomington, Illinois, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor.

Douglas L. Christensen, 55, of East Moline, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor and soliciting child pornography.

Auston M. McLain, 35, of Davenport, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity, and soliciting child pornography.

Damien Pernell Shepherd, 35, of Moline, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor.

Douglas Michael Speer, 30, of Johnston, Iowa, is charged with two counts of attempted enticement of a child and one count of and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity.

Attempted enticement of a minor is punishable by 10 years to up to life in prison. Travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity is punishable by up to 30 years in prison while soliciting images of child pornography is punishable by five to 20 years in prison.

Christopher, McKinney, Swank, Christensen, Shepherd, and Speer have been ordered detained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Wilcher and McLain were released on bond with conditions. Bosaw remains detained pending a detention hearing scheduled on Tuesday.

The charges result from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Rock Island Police Department, Illinois State Police, East Moline Police Department, Davenport Police Department, Galesburg Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and the Macomb Police Department.

These cases were brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.