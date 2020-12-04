North Scott and Pleasant Valley with big wins on the mat

De Witt & Wilton, Iowa (KWQC) - The North Scott Lancers traveled up US 61 to face new MAC rival Central De Witt. The Sabers managed to score three pinfalls, but the Lancers end up taking the matchup. Pleasant Valley was also in action at the Wilton Quad. The Spartans fought their way to a 3-0 record over North Cedar, Northeast, and Wilton. The host Beavers finished 2-1.

