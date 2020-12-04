Police: Multiple vehicles stolen from Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Seven vehicles were stolen from Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat of Davenport according the police department.

Over the course of a week, officials say seven vehicles have been stolen and police have recovered five of them.

Police were called there Thursday morning just after 2:15 a.m. for a burglary report.

Police say a 16-year-old was taken into custody in the 5900 block of Elmore Avenue Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. He’s being charged with 1st-degree theft and was taken to the juvenile detention center.

Detectives are following up on the incident.

