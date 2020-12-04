Quad Citians could see a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Some Quad Citians could see COVID-19 vaccines before Christmas. As the FDA gets closer to approving a COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Kim Reynolds announces Iowans may be receiving Pfizer vaccines as early as December 13th. She says 172,000 Iowans should be able to get those vaccinations this month, the Moderna vaccine during the week of December 20. More shipments of both vaccines will also be received on the week of December 27. Governor J.B. Pritzker says Illinoisans can expect them sometime between December 13 & 19. The Pfizer vaccine has proven to be about 95% effective.

Dr. Louis Katz, the Scott County Health Department’s Medical Director reassures us that just because these vaccines are arriving quickly, does not make them ineffective: “While the speed with which these vaccines may become available is unprecedented, it’s not because any of the testing has been shortcut in, in any way. What’s happened is that tasks that usually occur, one after the other, are being done in parallel.” Katz says studies show about half of the country is willing to get the vaccine right away while the other half is hesitant. Katz believes the two reasons there is so much hesitancy is due to the supposed rush, which he refutes. The other reason is due to skepticism which he says is “inappropriate.”

Katz goes on to put the high number of deaths due to COVID-19 in perspective saying, “please recall that we not already in nine months of the pandemic or slightly more... and we’ve seen more deaths in the United States than all the military conflicts that we’ve been involved in since I was born in 1950. That’s nine months and over a quarter of a million deaths, so I think we’re justified in moving towards emergency use authorization, as opposed to full approval. We have multiple systems in place to monitor safety after the introduction. And I will point out that serious adverse effects are very uncommon.”

There is about a 10% chance of minor side-effects from the vaccine, including a temporary headache, joint pain, or a slight fever. Dr. Katz says though, that’s nothing to be concerned about. He says a fever after a vaccine, particularly live virus vaccines, “is quite common.” While the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t a live virus vaccine, Katz says there are features of it. The fever among other minor side effects, Katz says, is due to a “brisk immune response to the virus.”

Those to receive the vaccine first will be healthcare workers and residents in long-term care facilities, according to the CDC. “We’re starting out trying to maximize benefits and minimize harm as early as possible. So, immunizing healthcare workers first preserves our capacity to take care of the people with COVID-19 and people with all the other things that require help. So that’s the maximum level maximizing the benefit both on preventing and preserving our capacity to take care,” says Katz.

The next group to receive the vaccine according to the CDC would be essential workers such as those in education, food, and first responders. The timeline for anyone else who would want a vaccine that isn’t at high-risk is likely the end of spring to early summer of next year.

Watch the full QC Coalition meeting below:

