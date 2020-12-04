Advertisement

Rock Island County announces new COVID cases, death toll nears 200

Health officials in Rock Island County announced six additional deaths due to COVID-19 on...
Health officials in Rock Island County announced six additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday. This brings the county’s death due to COVID-19 to 170.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County announced six additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday. This brings the county’s death due to COVID-19 to 170.

Additionally, health officials announced 134 new cases. This brings the county’s total of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 8,898.

There are currently 87 patients in the hospital due to the virus.

The new deaths; a man in his 90′s and a woman in her 70′s, both who were hospitalized, two women in their 90′s and a man in his 80′s, all who had been in long-term care facilities and a man in his 50′s who died at home.

”We are saddened to report six more Rock Island County residents have died from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We offer our sincere condolences to their families and friends.”

The new cases are:

  • 1 woman in her 100s
  • 2 women in their 90s
  • 1 woman in her 80s
  • 4 women in their 70s
  • 9 women in their 60s
  • 8 women in their 50s
  • 10 women in their 40s
  • 12 women in their 30s
  • 8 women in their 20s
  • 4 women in their teens
  • 3 girls in their teens
  • 1 girl infant 1 or younger
  • 1 man in his 90s
  • 4 men in their 70s
  • 5 men in their 60s
  • 11 men in their 50s
  • 8 men in their 40s
  • 19 men in their 30s
  • 15 men in their 20s
  • 2 men in their teens
  • 4 boys in their teens
  • 2 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

