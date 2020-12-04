Rock Island County announces new COVID cases, death toll nears 200
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County announced six additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday. This brings the county’s death due to COVID-19 to 170.
Additionally, health officials announced 134 new cases. This brings the county’s total of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 8,898.
There are currently 87 patients in the hospital due to the virus.
The new deaths; a man in his 90′s and a woman in her 70′s, both who were hospitalized, two women in their 90′s and a man in his 80′s, all who had been in long-term care facilities and a man in his 50′s who died at home.
”We are saddened to report six more Rock Island County residents have died from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We offer our sincere condolences to their families and friends.”
The new cases are:
- 1 woman in her 100s
- 2 women in their 90s
- 1 woman in her 80s
- 4 women in their 70s
- 9 women in their 60s
- 8 women in their 50s
- 10 women in their 40s
- 12 women in their 30s
- 8 women in their 20s
- 4 women in their teens
- 3 girls in their teens
- 1 girl infant 1 or younger
- 1 man in his 90s
- 4 men in their 70s
- 5 men in their 60s
- 11 men in their 50s
- 8 men in their 40s
- 19 men in their 30s
- 15 men in their 20s
- 2 men in their teens
- 4 boys in their teens
- 2 boys younger than 13
No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.
Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:
· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill
· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies
· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else
· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer
· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow
