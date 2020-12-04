Rock Island County announces new COVID cases, death toll nears 200

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Rock Island County announced six additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday. This brings the county’s death due to COVID-19 to 170.

Additionally, health officials announced 134 new cases. This brings the county’s total of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 8,898.

There are currently 87 patients in the hospital due to the virus.

The new deaths; a man in his 90′s and a woman in her 70′s, both who were hospitalized, two women in their 90′s and a man in his 80′s, all who had been in long-term care facilities and a man in his 50′s who died at home.

”We are saddened to report six more Rock Island County residents have died from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We offer our sincere condolences to their families and friends.”

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 100s

2 women in their 90s

1 woman in her 80s

4 women in their 70s

9 women in their 60s

8 women in their 50s

10 women in their 40s

12 women in their 30s

8 women in their 20s

4 women in their teens

3 girls in their teens

1 girl infant 1 or younger

1 man in his 90s

4 men in their 70s

5 men in their 60s

11 men in their 50s

8 men in their 40s

19 men in their 30s

15 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

4 boys in their teens

2 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

