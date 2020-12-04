Search continues for Breasia Terrell; Friday is her 11th birthday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Breasia Terrell is still missing and officials with the FBI in Omaha, are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Today is her 11th birthday,” officials tweeted out on Friday, Dec. 4.

Breasia, who has been missing for nearly five months, was reported missing on July 10. She was last seen in the 2700 block of east 53rd Street.

On July 15, Davenport police named Henry Dinkins as a person of interest related to this case. Police have released pictures of his vehicles and ask anyone who has information about his whereabouts between Thursday, July 9 and noon on Friday, July 10 to call (563) 326-6125.

If you have any information concerning this individual, please contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You may also contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that assists in finding or leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the disappearance of Breasia Terrell.

If you have any information about Breasia’s whereabouts, please call FBI Omaha at 402-493-8688.



A reward of more than $10,000 is available. #Missing https://t.co/wkNAkW7ZxI — FBI Omaha (@FBIOmaha) December 4, 2020

