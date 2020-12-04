Advertisement

Search continues for Breasia Terrell; Friday is her 11th birthday

Breasia Terrell is still missing and officials with the FBI in Omaha, are asking anyone with...
Breasia Terrell is still missing and officials with the FBI in Omaha, are asking anyone with information to come forward.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Breasia Terrell is still missing and officials with the FBI in Omaha, are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Today is her 11th birthday,” officials tweeted out on Friday, Dec. 4.

Breasia, who has been missing for nearly five months, was reported missing on July 10. She was last seen in the 2700 block of east 53rd Street.

On July 15, Davenport police named Henry Dinkins as a person of interest related to this case. Police have released pictures of his vehicles and ask anyone who has information about his whereabouts between Thursday, July 9 and noon on Friday, July 10 to call (563) 326-6125.

If you have any information concerning this individual, please contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You may also contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that assists in finding or leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the disappearance of Breasia Terrell.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Planthaber, 55, was reported missing on Dec. 2, 2020
Moline Police seeking assistance finding missing woman
Seven vehicles were stolen from Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat of Davenport according the police...
Police: Multiple vehicles stolen from Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat in Davenport
Iowa coronavirus
Gov. Reynolds announces Iowa will receive first COVID-19 vaccines in mid-December
Officials say 56-year-old Tod Musgrove, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 2 in the 400 block of...
Man arrested on predatory sexual assault, child porn charges in Dixon, Ill.
UnityPoint Health - Trinity on Thursday announced they would be elevating visitor limitations...
UnityPoint Health - Trinity to elevate visitor restrictions

Latest News

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 2,901 new COVID-19 cases, 84 deaths
Hy-Vee is looking to hire 1,000 pharmacy technicians as the company expands its COVID-19...
Hy-Vee to hire pharmacy techs; preparing for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Western Illinois University Quad Cities Campus will be offering a new major at its campus...
Major to be expanded at Western Illinois University Quad Cities campus
TV6 holds annual Toys for Tots donation drive Friday