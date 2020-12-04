Sunny skies continue to finish the week

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Another day with sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s is ahead for Friday! Expect a weak cold front to drop temperatures just a few degrees Saturday, so morning temperatures will be in the low 20s and the afternoon will have temperatures in the low 40s. Through the overnight hours this weekend there is the chance for a few flurries. Sunshine will be expected through Saturday, so it will be a good weekend to complete holiday activities! A warmup is in store next week with temperatures near the 50 degree mark by Wednesday! By the start of the weekend there is the chance for rain/snow chances to return.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 46º. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 23°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. High: 41º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.