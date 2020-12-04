Advertisement

Sunny skies continue to finish the week

Highs stay in the 40s this week, close to 50 later next
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Quiet weather continues to be the rule of thumb in the QCA which means we will have another day with sunshine and above normal temps in the mid 40s. There is no significant system in sight, although a few flurries may be possible some during some overnights. Other than that we can expect quite a bit of sun each day the rest of the week with temps running into the mid 40s each afternoon. Next week is showing a big warm up ahead of a potential storm system impacting our area by next weekend.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 45º. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 23°. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. High: 42º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Iowa coronavirus
Gov. Reynolds announces Iowa will receive first COVID-19 vaccines in mid-December
Kimberly Planthaber, 55, was reported missing on Dec. 2, 2020
Moline Police seeking assistance finding missing woman
Seven vehicles were stolen from Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat of Davenport according the police...
Police: Multiple vehicles stolen from Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat in Davenport
UnityPoint Health - Trinity on Thursday announced they would be elevating visitor limitations...
UnityPoint Health - Trinity to elevate visitor restrictions
KWQC's Joey Donia addresses the decision to not air the NFL game on Wednesday.
TV6 addresses not airing Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Sun, a few clouds, and 40s back for Friday.
Sunny skies continue to finish the week
First Alert Forecast - Sun, a few clouds, and 40s back for Friday.
First Alert Forecast - Sun, a few clouds, and 40s back for Friday.
Friday QC
Mild Thursday
No rain in sight!
Sunny skies continue to finish the week