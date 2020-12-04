Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage for fallen officers, state troopers

(KWQC) - Tunnel to Towers has paid the mortgages in full on the homes of five first responders who lost their lives protecting others.

In a Facebook post on Friday, officials with Illinois State Police made the announcement.

Mortgage-payoffs are in honor of 2020 Season of Hope Campaign which delivers 36 mortgage-free homes in 36 days.

The following first responders from the greater Chicago area will have their mortgages paid in full.

Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez

Chicago Police Officer Eduardo Marmolejo

Chicago Police Officer Conrad Gary

Illinois State Trooper Gerald Ellis

Illinois State Trooper Christopher Lambert

Officer Jimenez gave up his life trying to stop a shooter at Mercy Hospital in 2018. Officers Marmolejo and Gary were hit by a train while pursuing a suspect in 2019. In January of 2019, Trooper Lambert was struck and killed by a driver while he worked to secure a crash scene. Later that year Trooper Ellis was killed in the line of duty after he was struck by a driver going the wrong way on I-94.

“These men were more than just members of law enforcement, they were husbands and fathers. While nothing will replace the loss of a loved one - I hope ensuring these families always have a place to celebrate together will make the holiday season a little brighter,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

For Crystal Jimenez, the mortgage payoff shows her that her husband is still finding ways to look out for his family.

“My husband Samuel always said he would take care of us and I feel like the organization is another way of him keeping that promise. There are not enough words to express my gratitude. Thank you Tunnel to Towers for everything you do for families of first responders, and how you have helped my family,” said Crystal.

This gift coming in December is especially impactful for Maria Marmolejo, who lost her husband Officer Eduardo Marmolejo, on December 17, 2018. He was laid to rest just days before Christmas which has made celebrating the holidays incredibly difficult.

“Tunnel to Towers has taken a season that I had to fight to get through and turned into a true Season of Hope. Hope that things do get better and that my husband’s service has not be forgotten. Today, my heart knows my husband is sharing this moment of generosity and honor with me,” said Maria.

For Kelly Kubil, widow of Officer Conrad Gary, the news has made the future brighter.

“I cannot begin to express my gratitude for Tunnel to Towers. Knowing that the burden of a mortgage has been taken care of, offers a new world of opportunities for me and my daughter. This gift has been a true blessing,” said Kelly.

For Stacy Voight, the wife of Trooper Gerald “Jerry” Ellis, the Foundation paying off her mortgage is keeping his legacy of service alive.

“Jerry always made sure our family was safe and all our needs were met. It feels that way even after his death. It’s a reminder of the man Jerry was and the career he chose. I am extremely grateful for this program. The holiday season has been clouded with sadness, but this program is a ray of sunshine,” said Stacy.

Halley Martin, widow of Trooper Lambert, was overwhelmed by the news that her mortgage had been paid in full this holiday season.

“This time of year has been hard for me because Christmas is my favorite holiday and not spending it with Chris last year and this year weighs heavily on me,” said Halley. She added, “finding out Tunnel to Towers had paid my mortgage was the best Christmas wish I could have dreamed of. I still can’t believe it is happening.”

These are the fifth, six, seventh, eighth, and ninth homes in Tunnel to Towers 2020 Season of Hope which will deliver 36 mortgage-free homes in the span of 36 days. These homes will be delivered coast to coast in 25 different states.

Go to Tunnel to Towers each day to meet the families, learn their stories and see how your $11 per month donation is making a difference in the lives of our catastrophically injured veterans, Gold Star families, and fallen first responder families.

By the end of 2020, Tunnel to Towers will have delivered 250 mortgage-free homes across the United States. Next year, the Foundation will be celebrating its 20th anniversary with the ambitious goal of providing 100 mortgage-free homes to our nation’s heroes by the end of 2021.

Please consider going to Tunnel2Towers.org to join us on our mission to deliver forever homes to our nation’s most deserving heroes and their families.

About the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $125 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.

For more about the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org.

Tunnel to Towers is honored to introduce the latest inductees into our Season of Hope! 5 new Illinois families have... Posted by Tunnel to Towers Foundation on Friday, December 4, 2020

