Two additional deaths reported out of Whiteside Co. due to COVID-19

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Whiteside County health officials on Friday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the county total to 4,080 cases.

Health officials also announced two additional deaths in the county; one person in their 90′s and one person in their 50′s. This brings the county’s death total to 94.

The new cases:

Three people under the age of 20

Five people in their 20′s

Two people in their 30′s

Three people in their 40′s

Two people in their 50′s

Two people in their 60′s

One person in their 70′s

One person over the age of 80

Officials also reported 40 recoveries from the virus.

