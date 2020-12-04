Two additional deaths reported out of Whiteside Co. due to COVID-19
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Whiteside County health officials on Friday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the county total to 4,080 cases.
Health officials also announced two additional deaths in the county; one person in their 90′s and one person in their 50′s. This brings the county’s death total to 94.
The new cases:
- Three people under the age of 20
- Five people in their 20′s
- Two people in their 30′s
- Three people in their 40′s
- Two people in their 50′s
- Two people in their 60′s
- One person in their 70′s
- One person over the age of 80
Officials also reported 40 recoveries from the virus.
