Two additional deaths reported out of Whiteside Co. due to COVID-19

Whiteside County health officials on Friday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the...
Whiteside County health officials on Friday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the county total to 4,080 cases.(kwqc, whiteside county)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Whiteside County health officials on Friday announced 19 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the county total to 4,080 cases.

Health officials also announced two additional deaths in the county; one person in their 90′s and one person in their 50′s. This brings the county’s death total to 94.

The new cases:

  • Three people under the age of 20
  • Five people in their 20′s
  • Two people in their 30′s
  • Three people in their 40′s
  • Two people in their 50′s
  • Two people in their 60′s
  • One person in their 70′s
  • One person over the age of 80

Officials also reported 40 recoveries from the virus.

