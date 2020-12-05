50 counties in IL with the highest death rate to receive vaccines first

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (KWQC) -

Many counties in our viewing area will be among the first to receive the initial batch of coronavirus vaccinations in Illinois.

On Friday, the office of Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the 50 counties in Illinois with the highest death rate from COVID-19 would be the first to receive new vaccines in the coming weeks. This comes from recommendations from ACIP, the CDC, and IDPH.

Illinois Counties in the KWQC viewing area who will receive the first vaccines are:

Carroll County

Whiteside County

Warren County

Bureau County

Knox County

Rock Island County

Jo Daviess County

Stark County

Gov. Pritzker’s office says the vaccines will be distributed to 10 Regional Hospital Coordinating Centers who will then distributed to the 50 counties.

Vaccine distribution will go primarily to hospitals and healthcare workers in each of the 50 counties.

