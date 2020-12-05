Advertisement

A few flurries possible overnight

40° Readings This Weekend, Temperatures Near 50 By Midweek
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - For Saturday we were able to see temperatures reach the low to mid 40s. More clouds will move through overnight, and there is a chance for a few flurries in the area as temperatures drop to the low to mid 20s. The clouds will be present through much of Sunday, so highs will reach the low to mid 40s. Expect a nice warmup ahead with temperatures reaching the low 50s by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Increase in clouds, a few flurries. Low: 25°. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Sprinkles or flurries possible. High: 40°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudier, chance for flurries. Low: 25°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Your First Alert Forecast