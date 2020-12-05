Advertisement

Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children

Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach Road Friday around 3:30 p.m.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach Road Friday around 3:30 p.m.

Panama City Beach officials say that a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were hit by a vehicle while golfing with their parents at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park. They say the family is from Kentucky.

The eastbound lanes of Front Beach Road are blocked off and officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

We’ll continue to update the story as more details become available.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Planthaber, 55, was reported missing on Dec. 2, 2020
Moline Police seeking assistance finding missing woman
Seven vehicles were stolen from Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat of Davenport according the police...
Police: Multiple vehicles stolen from Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat in Davenport
Iowa coronavirus
Gov. Reynolds announces Iowa will receive first COVID-19 vaccines in mid-December
An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Carlton Douglas Jr., 32, in the...
Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Clinton
Gavel
Nine men indicted on child sex crime charges following FBI investigation in Rock Island

Latest News

Aledo's Trees in the Park saw 30% more decorated trees this year.
Hometown Holiday and Aledo’s “Trees in the Park” go on safely
Illinois republican lawmakers frustrated with IDES fraud claims
Illinois republican lawmakers frustrated with IDES fraud claims
The initial rollout of Covid-19 vaccines will go to 50 counties in Illinois.
50 counties in IL with the highest death rate to receive vaccines first
The forecast is showing signs of some more active weather
Some more active weather finally arrives in the forecast
The forecast is showing signs of some more active weather
The forecast is showing signs of some more active weather