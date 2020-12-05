Hometown Holiday and Aledo’s “Trees in the Park” go on safely

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - While this year has looked very different with events being cancelled for months now, some towns in the QCA made sure their holiday events continued. Eldridge-North Scott’s annual Hometown Holiday turned into a drive-thru event, with around 300 cars lining up to celebrate on Friday night.

“With COVID, so many events were getting cancelled that we really wanted to save this one for a couple of reasons: we wanted to help businesses out and promote them during the holidays. And we wanted to do something for the community since it’s been such a bummer of the year. And, it also helps the North Scott food pantry, which is more important this year, says Member Engagement coordinator from the Eldridge-North Scott Chamber of commerce, Heather Khoury.

Families were able to listen to carolers, get some snacks, and say hi to Santa Claus from their car! Ann Baughman, Lion’s club Vice-President, was one of the volunteers handing out s’mores granola bars to families. “the community again needs to be as normal as we possibly can. While this is a little bit different, and you aren’t able to participate like past years. To be who are here and have a station to drive through. It’s just great and it continues to build community morale and shows we love the community we live in,” says Baughman.

Aledo’s Holly-Days ended up being cancelled, but the town still found a way to safely find some holiday spirit. 27 decorated trees are set up in the town’s Central Park, allowing for families to walk or drive by and enjoy, whenever they choose.

John Hoschiedt, the owner & general manager of WRMJ radio say this tradition has gone on for over 20 years now. Having to cancel Holly-Days and the parade “dampened spirits” according to Hoschiedt, but he believes the tree set up will help. “We are up 30% in trees that wanted to be decorated, people are really happy people wanted to do it,” he continues.

Tachelle and Andrew MacDonald were among the first to enjoy the Christmas decorations, saying they wanted to enjoy the lights with their daughter, this is her first year to experience them. We wanted to bring Lily out to see the pretty lights and trees decorated.”

The trees will be up until the end of the year.

For Hometown Holidays, there were so many cars in line, it stretched out all the way to Highway 61. Organizers say they were only prepared to give out 300 goody bags to kids but are happy they were able to spread so much holiday cheer.

