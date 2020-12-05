Iowa officials report 2,369 new COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 2,369 new COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 242,062 cases, with a positivity rate of 16.5%, and 2,665 deaths. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that more than 1.2 million Iowans have been tested and 157,028 have recovered.

Nine-hundred and sixty people were hospitalized - 131 admitted in the last 24 hours - and 204 were in the intensive care unit as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Visit TV6′s Tracking the Curve page to see a breakdown of new local cases.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday said the state website now includes data for total tests in addition to individuals tested in an effort to provide the public with “more comprehensive testing data that more clearly illustrates recent virus activity and testing volume.”

The information for tests and individuals is displayed in total and by day, by test type and by county. The website also now features the current 14-day and 7-day averages for positivity rate and individuals positive per population of 100,000 at statewide and county levels.

