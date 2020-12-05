Advertisement

Man in custody following Friday night shooting in Burlington

Paul James McGriff, 20, of Carmen, Illinois, faces one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.(KWQC/Burlington Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - An Illinois man is behind bars following a shooting in Burlington that left one person injured Friday night.

Paul James McGriff, 20, of Carmen, faces one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Burlington officers responded just before 7 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of Agency Street for a report of gunfire.

Officers located a person suffering from a lower extremity gunshot wound, police said in a media release. Burlington Fire Department Ambulance crew responded to the location and transported the individual to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

Police believe the injury is non-life-threatening.

During the investigation, detectives identified McGriff as a suspect.

McGriff is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on bond pending a court appearance, police said in the release.

