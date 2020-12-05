Rock Island County announces new COVID cases, death toll now over 170

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) -

Health officials in Rock Island County announced three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday. This brings the county’s death due to COVID-19 to 173.

The county is also announcing 113 new cases. Saturday’s update brings the county’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 9,011.

There are currently 83 patients in the hospital due to the virus.

The new deaths are a man in his 60′s who had been living in a long-term care facility, a man in his 60′s, and a woman in her 50′s, both of who had been hospitalized.

The new cases are:

3 men in their 90s

2 men in their 80s

3 men in their 70s

5 men in their 60s

7 men in their 50s

11 men in their 40s

15 men in their 30s

7 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

1 boy in his teens

3 boys younger than 13

1 boy infant 1 or younger

4 women in their 90s

6 women in their 80s

2 women in their 70s

7 women in their 50s

8 women in their 40s

11 women in their 30s

10 women in their 20s

2 women in their teens

2 girls in their teens

1 girl younger than 13

Health officials are reminding the public to follow social distancing guidelines, wear a mask, and stay home as much as possible.

