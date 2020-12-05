Rock Island County announces new COVID cases, death toll now over 170
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) -
Health officials in Rock Island County announced three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday. This brings the county’s death due to COVID-19 to 173.
The county is also announcing 113 new cases. Saturday’s update brings the county’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 9,011.
There are currently 83 patients in the hospital due to the virus.
The new deaths are a man in his 60′s who had been living in a long-term care facility, a man in his 60′s, and a woman in her 50′s, both of who had been hospitalized.
The new cases are:
- 3 men in their 90s
- 2 men in their 80s
- 3 men in their 70s
- 5 men in their 60s
- 7 men in their 50s
- 11 men in their 40s
- 15 men in their 30s
- 7 men in their 20s
- 2 men in their teens
- 1 boy in his teens
- 3 boys younger than 13
- 1 boy infant 1 or younger
- 4 women in their 90s
- 6 women in their 80s
- 2 women in their 70s
- 7 women in their 50s
- 8 women in their 40s
- 11 women in their 30s
- 10 women in their 20s
- 2 women in their teens
- 2 girls in their teens
- 1 girl younger than 13
Health officials are reminding the public to follow social distancing guidelines, wear a mask, and stay home as much as possible.
