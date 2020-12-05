Advertisement

Some more active weather finally arrives in the forecast

Some possible snowflakes this weekend followed by colder weather after a rain/snow system passes by NEXT weekend!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s been a while since we had much active local weather to talk about! I mean, the temperatures have been above average for most of November and there hasn’t been any rain or snow for about a week and a half. Well, some changes might finally be on the horizon. Small changes, at first, then larger changes by next weekend. This weekend, temperatures look to remain above average, but we could see some snowflakes Saturday night and then, again, on Sunday. But, after next week’s temperatures peak around 50 degrees in the middle of the week, they trail off, a bit, into the weekend. And that’s when we begin to see signs of a pattern change. Saturday into Sunday a rain then snow system could be working its way into the QCA. Whereas both our longer-range models keep snow mainly to our north ands west, the passage of the system will, either way, ensure a feed of colder air in from the north and west allowing our temperatures to drop below average for at least a few days! Stay tuned as we’ll be tracking anything that comes our way. But it looks like there’s a chance our warm weather luck might be running out into middle December!

