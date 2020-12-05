Some Sunshine For Your Saturday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Looks like we’re in for a fairly quiet and uneventful weekend ahead. Expect lots of sunshine for your Saturday with highs reaching the lower to middle 40′s. Clouds will be on the increase overnight, with a few flurries possible and lows in the 20′s. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine for Sunday with readings in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s. A stray sprinkle or a few flurries may be possible during the day. Temperatures could approach the 50 degree mark by midweek.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 43°. Wind: E 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness with a few flurries. Low: 24°. Wind: E 5 mph.b

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Sprinkles or flurries possible. High: 40°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.