Advertisement

Some Sunshine For Your Saturday

40s this weekend, near 50 by midweek
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Looks like we’re in for a fairly quiet and uneventful weekend ahead. Expect lots of sunshine for your Saturday with highs reaching the lower to middle 40′s. Clouds will be on the increase overnight, with a few flurries possible and lows in the 20′s. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine for Sunday with readings in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s. A stray sprinkle or a few flurries may be possible during the day. Temperatures could approach the 50 degree mark by midweek.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 43°. Wind: E 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness with a few flurries. Low: 24°. Wind: E 5 mph.b

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Sprinkles or flurries possible. High: 40°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Carlton Douglas Jr., 32, in the...
Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Clinton
Kimberly Planthaber, 55, was reported missing on Dec. 2, 2020
Moline Police seeking assistance finding missing woman
Gavel
Nine men indicted on child sex crime charges following FBI investigation in Rock Island
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
Timothy Justin Reimers, 35, of Walcott, faces six counts of purchasing or possessing a...
Deputies: Walcott man possessed child pornography

Latest News

A chilly start to the day, followed by sunshine and 40's this afternoon.
Your First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast - Sun starts out our Saturday
Your Weekend Forecast
First Alert Forecast - Sun starts out our Saturday
First Alert Forecast - Sun starts out our Saturday
Friday Forecast QC
Friday Forecast QC