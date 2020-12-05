Soup & Cocktail Combo: French Onion & a White Russian

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demos how to make a deliciously rich, classic soup: French Onion! It’s actually pretty easy. Paula & Jeff also show how you can make a special edition Pumpkin Spice White Russian. Basically, you pour vodka over ice then add butterscotch schnapps, Harvest Pumpkin liqueur and cream. Watch the segment to get ingredients and full details.

Basic soup recipe as supplied by Jeff (you’ll need to add the bread or croutons and some Provolone or Gruyere cheese (or whatever white cheese you prefer).

French Onion Soup

4 Large White Onion - Julinened

1 T butter

3 T sugar

1 Cup Red Wine - (Burgundy)

1/2 Gallon Beef Stock

In a large stock pot saute’ over a med-high heat: butter, onions, and sugar until the onions start to caramelize. Add the stock and red wine. Cook over medium heat for 30 min. For serving, add bread or croutons and cheese choice.

