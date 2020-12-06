DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Audiences are invited to enjoy a beautiful and memorable seasonal celebration from the comfort of their homes when Davenport’s Adler Theatre presents A Virtually Celtic Christmas on December 15, 2020. This is a very special, festive, holiday concert filmed at the National Opera House of Ireland and featuring the ethereal voice Irish tenor Michael Londra as backed by the Irish Concert Orchestra. Londra is the PSL guest to talk about performing and taping this wonderful holiday concert before the pandemic. Watch the PSL segment to get a sense of the beautifully rich music featured (it includes some clips of the show).

A Virtually Celtic Christmas features a mix of heartwarming traditional carols such as “The Wexford Carol” performed in the country it was composed, haunting ancient Gaelic hymns, holiday standards, and original songs. Best known as the lead voice of Riverdance on Broadway, leading tenor Londra is originally from County Wexford in Ireland, home of the National Opera House.

Tickets to A Virtually Celtic Christmas are $25 for the streaming link, $35 for the link and a signed DVD of the show, and $50 for the concert, the DVD, and a personal meet-and-greet via Zoom with showcased performer Michael Londra. The program begins at 7 p.m. on December 15, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 or visiting AdlerTheatre.com.

TICKETS are on sale now at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42220. The show will stream on the ShowTix4U platform.

Get into the holiday spirit with “A Virtually Celtic Christmas.” Filmed at the National Opera House of Ireland, this... Posted by Adler Theatre on Monday, November 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.