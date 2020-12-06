AM Flurries/Lingering Clouds

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Snow showers and flurries raced across the region overnight, bringing a light dusting to some locations. Expect lingering clouds, and a chill in the air that will stick with us through the day. A weak disturbance could produce a few more flurries or snow showers across parts of the region, mainly this evening. The upcoming week is expected to be quiet. Sunshine and scattered clouds return Monday with highs hovering near the 40 degree mark. Temperatures will start warming into the upper 40′s to low 50′s by midweek.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. High: 40°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening flurries and a few clouds overnight. Low: 27°.

MONDAY: Cool sunshine and scattered clouds. High: 41°.

