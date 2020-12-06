Advertisement

Christkindlmarkt

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities has grown to be one of the area’s most popular winter-time event. But the 2020 version of the European-style festival markets will be different. Christkindlmarkt Chair, Sarah Mullins, is the guest on Paula Sands Live who emphasized that they decided to do what is best for the community based on health and safety.

The committee has reimagined the event into a fun and exciting online alternative that can be found at www.ChristkindlmarktQC.live.  The online auction will happen Sat., Dec. 5th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 6th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will allow people and supporters to still purchase favorite items from the Christkindlmarkt including authentic German wares, a large variety of ornaments, unique gifts, and more.

For more information, visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/christkindlmarktqc

Posted by Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities on Friday, December 4, 2020

What is a “Christkindlmarkt”?

A Christkindlmarkt, also known as a Christmas market, is a street market associated with the celebration of Christmas during advent. The history of Christmas markets goes back to the Late Middle Ages in the German speaking part of Europe where markets called Nikolausdult were held in front of churches. At these markets, farmers came to town to shop and offer their wares. Current European Christmas markets are now mostly held on a town square throughout Germany and many other cities throughout the world, Christkindl markets sell food, drink and seasonal items from open-air stalls. Entertainment includes traditional singing and dancing.

