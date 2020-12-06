Advertisement

Erie holds Hometown Holiday event with new format

This is is the second year the event has been held following hiatus
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ERIE, Ill. (KWQC) - With COVID-19 changing many holiday events and traditions this year, one community has found a way to adapt.

Revitalize Erie is a group made to help and restore parts of the Erie community, and Saturday they managed to do just that with their Hometown Holiday even where Erie residents and others drove through the Erie High School parking lot in a parade style manner looking at floats.

Danae Wunderlich said the idea for the format came naturally.

“It just made sense to keep the spectators moving through, it also makes it a little easier to design your float, you don’t have to make it so it has moving parts,” she said.

The event also took in food and monetary donations for the Erie food bank thanks to the high school’s national honor society.

“It’s been a really difficult time for all food banks and so we’re trying to help out in the way thought was best possible,” NHS member Paige Dykstra said.

Both Dykstra and Wunderlich called the event a success.

“Just the way that we have to do it right now, it’s a success and I think it was a really great idea, a really good turnout, and I’m just really happy about what’s been happening,” Dykstra said.

“We’re very happy with the amount of people that have come out to support us, every time we have an event, we’re always worried that people won’t show up,” Wunderlich said. “And every time we’ve had an event, we’re always thrilled that the people that come out and take part and support us through everything.”

“It’s just giving me a festive spirit and it’s just making my heart three times bigger like the Grinch’s,” Dykstra said.

