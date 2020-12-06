Fatal Bureau County accident leaves three dead, two from Davenport

BUREAU COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Three people are dead and two people are in the hospital following a fatal accident in Bureau County Friday evening, according to the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of IL Rt 40 and the Kentville Road in Bureau County.

Upon arrival, officials found a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander and 1999 Lexus with severe damage.

The driver and sole occupant of the Mitsubishi, a 62-year-old man of Putnam, Illinois, was found dead at the scene.

The Lexus had four occupants which included, the driver, a 39-year-old man, and an 11-year-old girl, both found dead at the scene. The other two occupants, a 39-year-old woman and 13-year-old boy, were transported to OSF Medical Center in Peoria. All four individuals were from Davenport, Iowa.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Agencies that responded to the scene include, The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, Wyanet Police Department, Buda Fire Department, Bradford Fire Department, Stark County EMS, Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Life Flight, and Bureau County Coroner, Janice Wamoff.

