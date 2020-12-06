Advertisement

Flurries possible tonight

Warmer Temperatures This Week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - For the evening there will be another chance for light snow showers to move through the area. There will still be clouds present to begin Monday, but those will start to clear later Monday. Morning temperatures tomorrow will be upper 20s to low 30s and highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Overall, the work week will be calm with a warming trend into Wednesday and Thursday. This is when highs could be in the low 50s! The next weathermaker will be entering Friday, giving us rain/snow chances.

TONIGHT: Evening flurries. Low: 28°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: Mild. High: 42°. Wind: N/W 0-5 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 26°. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

Sunday Flurries