Flurries tonight

Then slightly cooler Sunday
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Snow showers are moving into northern Iowa as of 9 PM and will continue inching closer to our area tonight.

Flurries are going to move through Saturday night.
Through tonight this will leave a dusting and at most a couple tenths of an inch. Temperatures Sunday will start in the upper 20s and land in the 40s by Sunday afternoon.

By the afternoon there will be cloudier skies to the east of the Mississippi, and this area will have another chance for flurries late Sunday.

Late Sunday night there is a chance for more flurries, mainly east of the river.
Skies will clear later Monday. There is a warmup ahead with temperatures Wednesday afternoon in the 50s for most!

