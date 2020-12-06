Advertisement

Geneseo virtual Jingle Run 5k starts Sunday

The virtual event will run through Saturday December 12.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Geneseo’s annual Jingle Run 5k starts Sunday, December 6. The virtual event will run through Saturday December 12.

This year’s runner’s packet will include a shirt, a personal sized hand sanitizer bottle from Great Revivalist Brew Lab, a Geneseo Tourism Magazine, a Christmas Walk Guide and a gift from a local business for the first 100 runners. Medals will also be awarded to top division finishers.

Participants can pick their packet up from Geneseo’s Chamber of Commerce or have it mailed to them.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Geneseo Christmas Walk which will be held Saturday December 12th. Participants can dress up in their favorite Christmas outfits as well. Runners from everywhere can participate and share photos to show where they’re participating from.

For more information on both the 5k run and Christmas walk visit the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce’s website. You can register for the run here.

