Illinois reports 7,598 new cases of Coronavirus, 76 additional deaths Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMAQ) - Illinois health officials reported 7,598 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 76 additional deaths on Sunday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sunday’s new cases bring the state’s total to 787,573 amid the pandemic, with case numbers slowly declining after a rapid spike in cases in October and November.

The 76 additional deaths Sunday bring the state to 13,255 fatalities. Sunday’s death toll was a significant drop from Saturday’s total, as more than 200 individuals passed away.

The state’s testing numbers also had their typical drop on Sunday, with 79,538 new tests turned in to state laboratories. In all, 11,101,214 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.

The state is also keeping a close eye on hospitalizations, which took a dramatic dip on Sunday. As of midnight, 5,160 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in the state, continuing a recent decline in that number. Of those patients, 1,103 are currently in intensive care units, and 643 are on ventilators.

