Iowa officials report 1,869 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

The website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that more than 1.2 million Iowans have been tested and 158,994 have recovered.
(Source: AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,869 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 243,931 cases, with a positivity rate of 16.5%, and 2,682 deaths. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that more than 1.2 million Iowans have been tested and 158,994 have recovered.

Nine hundred and eighteen people were hospitalized - 141 admitted in the last 24 hours - and 195 were in the intensive care unit as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

