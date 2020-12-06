Advertisement

Iowa’s contact-tracing firm helped Trump, Reynolds campaigns

MGN Image
MGN Image(MGN)
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - After facing a workforce shortage for months, Iowa has awarded an emergency $2.3 million contact-tracing contract to a company owned by a Republican Party insider. The Iowa Department of Public Health selected Iowa City-based MCI for the contract out of 14 companies that applied, saying it submitted the best proposal and that political considerations did not play a role. The company is expected to supply 200 contact tracers to supplement the hundreds of public health workers who have failed to keep up with Iowa’s fast-growing virus caseload. The first 60 graduated training and were beginning state work Friday. MCI is owned by GOP donor Anthony Marlowe, and has done work for President Donald Trump and Gov. Kim Reynolds’ political campaigns.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Carlton Douglas Jr., 32, in the...
Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Clinton
Gavel
Nine men indicted on child sex crime charges following FBI investigation in Rock Island
Kimberly Planthaber, 55, was reported missing on Dec. 2, 2020
Moline Police seeking assistance finding missing woman
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
Timothy Justin Reimers, 35, of Walcott, faces six counts of purchasing or possessing a...
Deputies: Walcott man possessed child pornography

Latest News

Erie holds Hometown Holiday event with new format
Erie holds Hometown Holiday event with new format
Iowa man who burned LGBTQ flag sentenced to time served
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies
SALVATION ARMY TOY TIME DRIVE UNDERWAY
Salvation Army’s “Toy Time” drive underway