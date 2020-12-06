DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

United Way Quad Cities Tutor Connection is the topic as United Way president, Rene Gellerman, joins PSL to highlight the new program now available in the QCA. The program is a result of a need in the community (and beyond) for providing help for students and families struggling with virtual learning due to the pandemic’s interruption of normal school operations. Watch the segment to learn more about the program. There is also a holiday fundraiser (online auction) coming up on December 16th. See the FACEBOOK embed below for information.

Quad Cities Tutor Connection is an easy-to-access tutor connecting site for parents with students in grades K-12. Tutors are college students, experienced teachers and retired teachers with the experience and knowledge to assist with a range of coursework and learning modalities.

Tutoring may be conducted online or in person, depending upon the indicated preference of the tutor and family. Dates and times of sessions are to be scheduled directly between the tutors and interested families. A suggested fee of $15 per hour will be charged by tutors unless stated otherwise. Families should coordinate the payment plan and method directly with their tutors.

Financial assistance is available for students and families. Contact Alex Kolker to learn more.

