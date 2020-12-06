Salvation Army’s “Toy Time” drive underway

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Salvation Army of Muscatine County took in hundreds of toys for kids as a part of their “Toy Time” drive.

Items collected will stay within the area. The group also says the bell ringing fundraiser has been down across the country due to the pandemic. Organizers hope they can help ease concerns COVID-19 has placed on those in the community.

“Just to make their lives easier and ease the burden of COVID-19 and the stress it has put on a lot of people. I have felt it and I’m sure everyone watching has felt it. So it’s our job to step up and help meet those needs,” says Lt. Greg Bock.

