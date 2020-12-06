DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC TV6 News has received several phone calls and messages from viewers saying they were seeing a long row of lights in the sky between Friday and Saturday night.

The good news: they’re not UFOs! The lights are apart of Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project.

For a more detailed introduction to Starlink, click here. And for more information on when and where you can see Starlink, click here.

If you took any pictures or videos of Starlink, send them to us through our TV6 News App or through this link and you may see them on air!

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night (Nicholas John)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.