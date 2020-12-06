Advertisement

Sunshine Early, Then Lingering Clouds

Milder Temperatures This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Snow showers and flurries raced across the region overnight, bringing a light dusting to some locations. Expect some sunshine this morning, then lingering clouds, and a chill in the air that will stick with us through the day. A weak disturbance could produce a few more flurries or snow showers across parts of the region, mainly this evening. The upcoming week is expected to be quiet. Sunshine and scattered clouds return Monday with highs hovering near the 40 degree mark. Temperatures will start warming into the upper 40′s to low 50′s by midweek.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, then mostly cloudy and cool. High: 42°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening flurries and a few clouds overnight. Low: 27°.

MONDAY: Cool sunshine and scattered clouds. High: 41°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

The initial rollout of Covid-19 vaccines will go to 50 counties in Illinois.
50 counties in IL with the highest death rate to receive vaccines first
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies Friday night
Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet project, seen in Eastern Iowa skies
AP
Fatal Bureau County accident leaves three dead, two from Davenport
Paul James McGriff, 20, of Carmen, Illinois, faces one count of intimidation with a dangerous...
Man in custody following Friday night shooting in Burlington
New treatment for high risk COVID-19 patients available in Galesburg
New treatment for high risk COVID-19 patients available in Galesburg

Latest News

Light snow exits, but the clouds stick around for a while. Highs should reach the upper 30's to...
AM Flurries/Lingering Clouds
Light snow exits, but the clouds stick around for a while. Highs should reach the upper 30's to...
Your First Alert Forecast
Sunday Flurries
Sunday
A few flurries possible overnight