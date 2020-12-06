DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) -

COVID Recovery Iowa, which offers free, confidential counseling, support groups, and personal support for anyone who has been impacted by COVID-19, has launched Virtual Santa over various social media platforms in time for the holidays. Karen Hyatt, emergency mental health therapist with the Iowa Department of Human Services joined PSL to discuss general services along with some new for the holiday season: Virtual Santa visits for the kiddos!

The Virtual Santa visits run through Dec. 22, and people of all ages are encouraged to sign up on the COVID Recovery Iowa Facebook page under “Services” and schedule a visit.

Hyatt emphasized that the visits do not have to be about toy or other economic requests that may be unattainable. Instead, it could be a discussion about the reindeer or what an elf is really like. Hyatt also said Virtual Santa is just one of many creative ways that COVID Recovery Iowa is helping Iowans cope during the winter months throughout the pandemic.

Iowans in need of personal support can contact the Iowa Concern Hotline at 800-447-1985 24 hours a day, seven days a week, go to covidrecoveryiowa.org, or call the Iowa Warm Line 844-775-9276 between noon and 10 p.m. A Spanish line is also available at 541-800-3687.

COVID Recovery Iowa is also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Our virtual Santa is getting rave reviews: "We really enjoyed visiting with you Santa!! Thank you so much! Merry... Posted by COVID Recovery Iowa on Saturday, December 5, 2020

